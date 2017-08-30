Btc Tackles Landline Outage

Thousands of Bahamas Telecommunications Company customers experienced problems with their landline phones late Monday evening.

BTC said “technical issues” with its landline platform meant customers experienced intermittent issues making and receiving calls.

Interim CEO, Dexter Cartwright said: “Our systems alerted us that we were experiencing some technical issues on our landline platform.

“Immediately our technical teams began addressing the problem, and by approximately 3am the issue was completely resolved.

“Our engineers are conducting a forensic analysis to ensure that this issue does not recur.

“BTC is presently in the process of embarking on several major initiatives with the intent to completely transform the business to enable us to continue to grow in today’s competitive environment.”