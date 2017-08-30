Warning Over Hiring Of Illegal Immigrants

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AN immigration official has warned that the hiring of persons residing illegally in the country is an offence and is calling on citizens to inform the Department of Immigration of suspected illegal immigration activity on Grand Bahama.

This caution comes after 12 illegal Haitians were taken into custody in Freeport last weekend. Half of them were reportedly working without work permits.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper reported that the immigrants - all males - were discovered by immigration officers last Friday and Saturday. He said six of the men were allegedly working illegally, while the others were arrested at an apartment complex in the Freeport area.

During the Department of Immigration’s investigations, Mr Cooper said it was found that nine of the men claimed to have entered TBahamas illegally by boat from Haiti earlier this year.

He said the other three had possessed legal status at one time which has since expired, and they had not submitted requests for renewal.

The men were processed at the Department of Immigration in Grand Bahama and flown to New Providence, where they are being detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre to await repatriation to Haiti.

Mr Cooper said: “The Immigration Department would like to remind Bahamians that it is an offence to hire persons to work for them who are without legal status in the country. Also, it is an offence to hire a person who may have a work permit for somebody else other than the individual who hires them to work for them.

“Citizens are invited to continue calling the department with any tips they may have regarding illegal immigration activity that they may suspect,” he said.

Mr Cooper stated that the Department of Immigration is committed to ensuring that the immigration laws are enforced and that persons who are in the country illegally are arrested and dealt with according to the law, as well as Bahamians who seek to engage illegal immigrants in their employ and those who seek to harbour undocumented persons.