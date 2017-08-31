53 Haitian Migrants Detained

IN a combined effort between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Department of Immigration, some 53 Haitian migrants were apprehended on Tilloo Cay, Abaco, on Wednesday.

Around 6.30 am, the RBDF patrol craft HMBS Kamalamee, commanded by Senior Lieutenant Valentino Rolle, discovered the migrants while on patrol.

The group included 44 men, six women and three minors, who all appeared to be in good health when discovered.

The patrol vessel arrived at HMBS Coral Harbour at approximately 5.30pm yesterday where there were processed and handed over to the proper authorities for further processing.