Glenys: Plp Lost Relevance

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin yesterday admitted that the Progressive Liberal Party is no longer “dynamic or relevant” however she said with her as leader, the party can win the hearts of the people once again.

In an interview on a ZSR 103.5 radio show with Spence Finlayson, Mrs Hanna Martin said she feels she is the best person to become leader of the PLP because she “is real” and speaks her mind, no matter the cost.

On Monday night, Mrs Hanna Martin officially launched her bid to become leader of the PLP at the party’s convention in October.

She is the first person to publicly announce an intention to challenge Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis for leader.

She is seeking to become the first woman to lead a major political party, having been elected as the first woman chairman of a party in 2008.

“I feel very grateful and I am energised to continue to stand up for what I believe in. A lot of people don’t do that anymore and it is important to stand up for what you believe in no matter what.

“I feel happy that I have principles and I will continue to advocate and stand up for (those) principles,” Mrs Hanna Martin said.

“For the PLP to be successful again, I think that it will require the modernisation of the party. It is not the dynamic, relevant 21st century vehicle it was and needs to be. Don’t get me wrong, it has strength nationwide and it is still a powerful organisation but there are certain things and initiatives I think that need to be introduced that are essential to putting the party in the best position to be the government again and that includes technology. We have to improve communication, we have not had a convention in eight years before the one in January and that is not good.

“I am one of them who believe that a convention brings together your members. Your members are not just people who vote for you, these are the people who believe in your ideology, they are your foot soldiers and they also have thoughts on what is happening in the country and how the party should move forward.”

On Tuesday, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said he expects “several more persons” to run for the leader of the party during its October convention, adding that the “competition” will only make the PLP stronger.

As a result of the May 10 landslide defeat at the hands of the Free National Movement, former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned as leader of the PLP days later.

Mr Davis, former PLP deputy leader, was immediately elevated to party leader, as mandated in the PLP’s constitution.

The PLP held its last convention on January 24-26. At the close of the three-day event, Mr Christie won with 1,264 votes to 169 for Alfred Sears in a leadership race.

When contacted last week, Mr Sears, former attorney general, said he was mulling his options now that it was clear a convention is happening.

Mr Sears, who also unsuccessfully ran in Fort Charlotte in May, added that with all things considered, he would “weigh all the options” ahead of him, as he remains “solely and completely dedicated to improving the PLP.”