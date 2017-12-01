Bahamas And Cuba Celebrate '43 Years Of Uninterrupted Diplomatic Relations'

THE Bahamas and Cuba are celebrating 43 years of diplomatic relations this year.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Cuba to the Bahamas, both countries officially established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1974 and since then the two countries have signed a number of mutually beneficial agreements.

"Working together in the fields of education, health, sports, agriculture, national security and culture, to name a few, has been essential for both countries," the Cuban embassy said.



'Today, the Bahamas and Cuba have achieved 43 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations. Friendship, respect and solidarity have been the pillars for a solid [relationship] between our two small nations. While celebrating this important anniversary, let us take the opportunity to think about ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties for many more years to come."