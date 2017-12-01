Enterprise Bill - We Were Not Consulted

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
TRADE union leaders yesterday claimed they were intentionally “left out” of discussions surrounding the controversial Commercial Enterprises Bill.
Bernard Evans, the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) president, during a press conference at BCPOU Hall accused the Minnis administration of rushing a bill which abuses the concept of economic development.
Noting the NCTUB hadn’t officially met as body to discuss the Commercial Enterprises Bill, Mr Evans said all the feedback he has received from the those who have reviewed it is in line with his view that the bill will not adequately generate jobs for Bahamians.
The bill, if enacted, would allow foreigners or Bahamians to receive “economic concessions” if they establish specified types of businesses in the Bahamas with an investment of no less than $250,000.
Such businesses would be entitled to a set number of work permits for executives, managers and people with “specialised knowledge”.
The low investment threshold has been met with harsh criticisms by many in the political and economic spheres of society; including former Prime Minister and Free National Movement leader Hubert Ingraham.
Of the low figure, Mr Evans said yesterday: “We know that something has to be done (to boost the economy), but it seems as if we are trying to do a fire sale and (it’s) cheapening what Bahamian is all about; and I don’t know if we need to do that.”
He added: “We cannot be prostituting ourselves at the expense of, at the risk that we suffer yet again the Bahamian working experience or guarantees, while the Bahamians or those who invest in the Bahamas don’t seem to get their fair shake.
“This whole thing seems to be stacked up (for) foreigners coming in. We don’t have a problem with that, but again, you should provide better concessions or advantages for Bahamians so that we can have a leg up and have a real true piece of the pie and be able to participate in the economic success of the country.”
Asked by The Tribune about the level of input the union has had on the bill to date, Mr Evans said frankly: “None.”
“As a matter of fact, we have drawn letters to that effect, to express that there are other issues that we have with the government since coming into power. They don’t have any real intentions of involving the unions in true dialogue.”
When asked for his comments on the ongoing discussion surrounding the bill, Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President Kingsley Ferguson questioned how many jobs could be derived from a $250,000 investment.
Mr Ferguson claimed enterprises of that value are normally small ventures manned by a single entrepreneur without hired staff.
Meanwhile, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard urged the government to reconsider the threshold, calling for it to be increased to as much as $6m or at least, $3m.
Debate on the bill begins in the Senate on Monday.
DDK 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Oh fie!
John2 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
The visionary intentions of the Commercial Enterprises Bill beyond the intellectual pay grade of archaic union leaders !!.
OldFort2012 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
"When asked for his comments on the ongoing discussion surrounding the bill, Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President Kingsley Ferguson questioned how many jobs could be derived from a $250,000 investment.".
Lets work it for the dinosaur. A computer, and I mean a really good one is about $2,000. Steve Jobs and 3 pals started in their garage and now employ 116,000. The 2 Google founders employ 72,000.
So the answer is: more than there are people in the Bahamas.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Unions have totally abused their goodwill in this country ......... these modern union leaders have moved so far from the ideals of Randol Fawkes and his generation of unionists that what passes for "unions" today are really the sacred cows for an elitist bunch of quasi-politicians who make big salaries off the union members and shoot hot air like the three in the picture (and others).
tetelestai 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
OldFort2012, my next comments are in no way to be disrespectful. So if you don't mind a reasoned rebuttal to your comments then I shall proceed. I submit that your comments only prove the redundancy of this Bill. If, as you suggest, that Steve Jobs, from the origins of his garage in the US, was able to create 1116,000 jobs (and is, of course a billionaire), the logical question then is: why come to the Bahamas if he can derive the benefits he derived in the US? For that matter, why would Jack Ma leave China and come to The Bahamas? Or Shawn Parker (showing my age I know) ? Or the Winklevoss twins? This Bill provides no incentive for anyone engaged in the businesses mentioned in the Bill to lure them to The Bahamas. As is currently drafted, the Bill is, at best redundant (most of the provisions already form The Bahamas' National Investment Policy) and at worst, a gigantic waste of time which will not benefit anyone save for the lawyers and consultants paid handsome amounts to draft the same.
bogart 38 minutes ago
If for decades so many changes of governments and the union cry is still 'we werent consulted' , 'we werent asked' cries like that, then by now shouldnt someone have asked, WHY?? In other countries unions have been so advanced in nation building strategy that they are the bavkbone of major political parties.
birdiestrachan 35 minutes ago
Some employers make unions absolutely necessary. They should have been consulted.
