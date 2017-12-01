Sandilands' Unsung Hero Wins October Hospital Award

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

DIANA McPhee-Austin was yesterday named the October recipient of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Unsung Heroes Award.

Mrs McPhee Austin is an administrative assistant at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. In a press conference held at the PHA’s Third Terrace Corporate office, Mrs McPhee-Austin was celebrated as “a caring colleague and a diligent employee who knows the value of hard-work.”

Hannah Gray, acting managing director of PHA, said Mrs McPhee-Austin joined the Sandilands family in 2008 as a cook.

“From the very beginning of her career at Sandilands she made a name for herself as a stickler for excellence in her performance,” Mrs Gray said.

“In 2010 Mrs McPhee-Austin transferred to a position in the Human Resources Department at Sandilands where she continued to build her reputation as…[an] employee who knows the value of hard work. After five years in HR, [she] transferred to Sandilands Communications Unit, where she continues to shine today.”

Speaking to Mrs McPhee-Austin directly, Mrs Gray said: “Your colleagues observed that you are hardworking, committed, self-motivated, and a team player. You are noted as being fiercely protective of the image and reputation of the hospital and its staff and according to your boss, Mrs Betsy Duvalier, you show the qualities of a true servant leader.

“In many respects you fulfil a role behind the scenes, and many of your duties are performed outside of the public’s view. It is my hope that upon receiving this award you will encourage others whose duties may not bring them into the clinical environment.

“But healthcare is a team sport. Whether on the front lines or in a supportive role each one of us is important to ensure that the standards of quality, excellence, and patient safety are achieved.”

Of her accomplishment, Mrs McPhee-Austin said: “I am honoured and grateful to be a recipient of this award. I am especially grateful to my mother who has taught me to always put my best foot forward in whatever I do. Thanks Mrs Duvalier for allowing me to be me, even though I am often compared to [you], which I’ve found to be a good thing. I look forward to [continuing] my positive, exemplary work ethic for my colleagues and the clients of PHA.”

The Unsung Heroes Award is the result of a partnership between the PHA, The Tribune Media Group and the Aidan Carron Children’s Foundation. It is presented monthly to those who “go beyond the call of duty” in the field of public health.

Kevin Darville, The Tribune Media Group’s special projects manager, presented Mrs McPhee-Austin with a certificate of recognition, a cash prize of $1,000, a dinner voucher for two at the Dune restaurant at the One&Only Ocean Club, and a commemorative pin.

Mrs McPhee-Austin joins previous award winners Patricia Laing, Una Bain, Veronica Ferguson, Glynis Armbrister, Zhivago McPhee, Carolyn Nortelus, Lacreasha Thompson, Yvonne Johnson and Keith Wedderburn.

Nomination forms and full criteria for eligibility and selection can be found on the PHA website (phabahamas.org) or submitted via email to or obtained from the Department of Human Resources. They also will be available to patients and visitors at all facilities. Nominations must be submitted by the last day of the month and an independent selection committee will judge the entries. Employees can only win one monthly award in a calendar year.