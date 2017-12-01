Three Top Executives 'Step Down' From Bpl Posts

THE EXECUTIVE director and two other top executives at Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd have "stepped down", according to an internal memo obtained by The Tribune yesterday.
BPL's Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie confirmed the departure of Deepak Bhatnagar, executive director; Cecile Green, Chief Financial Officer; and Marisa Mason Smith, Human Resources director, with immediate effect in Friday's memo, dated December 1.
Ms Green served in the post for nine years, and will be replaced by Acting CFO Chandrice Ferguson. Ms Mason Smith had been with the company for more than 15 years, according to the memo.
BPL’s chairperson Darnell Osborne declined comment when contacted on Friday.
Comments
John 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
They letting foreigners come in n and take the country over. And y’all buying into the story that Bahamians ain’t competent
ohdrap4 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
you posted this comment to wrong story, me thinks.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
If indeed these persons spoke out about irregularities under the last administration ur weren't listened to, the only thing for them to have done at that time was resign. It's a hard decision especially if you have children and other obligations. They stuck it out and have now been forced to resign, the public rightly or wrongly will assume they either didn't perform their oversight jobs or they were complicit. Not good.
John 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
No I didn’t you thinks wrong
