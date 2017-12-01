Three Top Executives 'Step Down' From Bpl Posts

THE EXECUTIVE director and two other top executives at Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd have "stepped down", according to an internal memo obtained by The Tribune yesterday.

BPL's Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie confirmed the departure of Deepak Bhatnagar, executive director; Cecile Green, Chief Financial Officer; and Marisa Mason Smith, Human Resources director, with immediate effect in Friday's memo, dated December 1.

Ms Green served in the post for nine years, and will be replaced by Acting CFO Chandrice Ferguson. Ms Mason Smith had been with the company for more than 15 years, according to the memo.

BPL’s chairperson Darnell Osborne declined comment when contacted on Friday.