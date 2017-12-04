Man Hurt In Abaco Shooting

ABACO police are investigating a shooting in Abaco where one man was shot on Saturday. ASP Terecita Pinder said a 19-year-old male resident of Cooper’s Town is assisting police with their investigation.

According to reports, shortly before 11am officers on mobile patrol in the area of Don Mackey Boulevard were alerted to gunshots being fired in the area.

On arrival, officers discovered a man shot in the leg. A teen was arrested.