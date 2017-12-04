Updated: Two Die In Police Shootout

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
TWO men died early Saturday morning after a gun battle with police and a high-speed car chase.
While police have not released the identities of the men, The Tribune understands they are Harold Kevin Brown and Richard “Buddy” Bastian.
According to police reports, shortly after 1am on Saturday morning, police in the area of a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway saw two men standing near a silver coloured car engaging in an argument with other people.
Police said: “One of the men who was in possession of a firearm, pointed it in the direction of the persons gathered and fired a shot. Officers fearful for their lives and the lives of others nearby engaged the men, who got into the vehicle and sped off.
“The officers pursued the vehicle, which crashed a short distance away. The men were ejected from the vehicle. It was at this time that officers discovered that the men were shot,” police said.
One suspect died on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
A shotgun was recovered from the vehicle.
Authorities said Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez visited the scene and is investigating this incident.
Meanwhile on Saturday police arrested four men and one woman in two separate incidents for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
In the first incident, shortly after midnight, South Central Division officers were on routine patrol in the Chippingham area when they saw a group of men standing in front of a local bar.
Two of the men began acting suspiciously. They were then searched and found to be in possession of a handgun and four rounds of ammunition along with a shotgun.
They were then taken into custody.
The second incident happened at around 2am when officers, acting on information, conducted a search of a home in Yellow Elder Gardens. They removed a 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition form the home.
Two men and one woman were arrested.
Police reported that there were two armed robberies yesterday, the first of a security guard in a car park at a church in Pinewood Gardens in the morning.
The second robbery was at a fast food outlet at the Mall at Marathon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) in New Providence or 1-242-300-8476 in the Family Islands.
Comments
John 1 day, 17 hours ago
Police have shot and killed four males in less than two weeks. These killings should be throughly investigated if only to recommend there needs to be some retraining of police officers. FOUR killings by police in such a short is really unacceptable. Let’s hope the police haven’t suddenly become trigger happy.
John 1 day, 17 hours ago
So who else wasn’t surprised with the dying CIA agents confessions that he poisoned and killed Bob Marley? Everyone knew that Bob didn’t die of natural causes and everyone knows the US government played a part in his death. And there are things that are going to be revealed in the near future that will shock the world. That man of perdition soon will be revealed.
callitasiseeit 1 day, 9 hours ago
Reall John... trigger happy?? If you engage the police then you get what you looking for. Sorry no sympathy for these criminals.
rawbahamian 1 day, 5 hours ago
Well tell you what John, when the gun toting criminals stop shooting and killing people then maybe the police will have no need to shoot them especially when the criminals take aim and fire at the police. " If you choose to live by the sword then it is only fair that you should die by it"
sheeprunner12 1 day, 4 hours ago
Did these "officers" belong to the newly-minted SWAT team to clear the streets of gangs, guns and drugs?????? ........... Let us hope we do not see an all-out SWAT vs gangsters civil war.
stoner 1 day, 4 hours ago
When Bob Marley died the Corner called in local doctors not just from Jamaica but also from the USA to try and identify the type of lice that was crawling out his hair. There were many and some were not identifiable. Latest shooting of tow men in Nassau? When a citizen carries a gun, any gun and starts shooting, what are the local police going to do. Shoot back and shoot to kill and get these criminals off the street for good.Guns don't kill anyone but the ones who carry them do and don't care who they kill. This has effected the tourist in Nassau and it will get worst before it gets better.Get these Criminals off the Street.
bogart 1 day, 3 hours ago
Very thankfull to our brave Police, Defence Force, Immigration Officers and all other Bahamians who uphold the laws and protect the sovereignity of the only place we call home.
bismark 1 day, 2 hours ago
you engage the police with firearms you will be shot.
sheeprunner12 1 day ago
Those who pull weapons on ........ or shoot at the Police have definitely not read the Constitution ....... They still think this is "cowboys and Indians"
Future 22 hours, 38 minutes ago
Police need to shoot all a dem.
Cainn 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
John just worried that his yearly murder count is being impeded by some of our brave hearted police officers. Now he's trying to make them out to be the bad guys.
viewersmatters 10 hours, 1 minute ago
john need to be rob at gunpoint and hopefully the bandits shot or harm him and during the same time a patrol vehicles passes and says to john they cant help him because they're afraid to chase the bandits because they fair they would be shot at and have to withdraw their government issued license fir harm to protect them and the people around them, as for us normal right living citizens of the Bahamas if you have a gun and fire it at anyone especially any law officers what every consequences the adore by the officers we the people support fully.
JMF 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
My beloved brother John of the 20 countries of the world with the highest murder rate per capita the Bahamas is ranked number 12. The RBPF must take an aggressive stance to curb this stain on the Bahamas. The criminal elements in the country must realize that if you point a gun at a policeman you will face dire consequences.
Dawes 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
We can not allow the police to become the judge, jury and executioner. We all know of times the police have done stuff outside of the law. Yes this may be a case where they were justified in their actions, however there should always be a complete investigation of what happened. Based on what the police say it appears justified, however as always there are 3 sides to a story (and in this one now only 2). Hopefully there will be a full investigation when a decision can be made if this was lawful rather then just hushed up and brushed under the carpet. Over the last few years there have been a large number of police shootings, and i have not heard any results of the investigation.
DDK 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Once again, where are the cop cameras?? They should be mandatory in the New Wild West.
hrysippus 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
If a police is corrupt, and armed with a gun, ................. .. Honest citizens can only run, ...... ...... If you see a cop car tearing round, ...... ....... Quickly down and hit the ground, .. ......... Bullets flying over your head, ............. ......... Get up too fast and you'll be dead.. ... ... See how they drive that prison van, .. ....... Get out it's way as best you can,.......... ........ It's driver will run you off the road, .................... ......... Cares less about you than delivering his load... ........ of prisoners to the court in town,.. .. ....... Get out the way or he'll run you down. ...
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID