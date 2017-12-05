Getlashed! Mink Eyelash Extensions Prove A Hit With Bahamians

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

THERE are many beauty trends that stood out this year. From Summer's crochet locs to Fall's Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. However, one of the most outstanding trends would have to be the semi-permanent eyelash extensions.

Whether for a date night, a girls' trip or a big event, many Bahamian women deemed lash extensions to be one of the most desirable additions to their beauty regimen in 2017.

While fake lashes used to be reserved for celebrities, drag queens and maybe for a very special occasions in the past, they have been becoming increasingly common for your everyday woman.

Thanks in part to the popularity of online beauty gurus and their penchant for them, fake lashes have almost become a standard step in many women's make-up routines.

But applying them takes skill and patience. And not every woman can take the time to put lashes on in the mornings before starting a busy day. That is why semi-permanent extensions have become a hit this year.

There are three types of lash extensions: synthetic, silk and mink; with mink being the most luxurious and popular.

These semi-permanent lashes last up to at least two weeks, until the next refill appointment, and can be worn year-round. They range in size from 6mm to 17mm, and are applied one at a time using a specially formulated, semi-permanent glue that will not irritate the eye or damage the natural lash.

For the beauty obsessed among us, these are a dream come true made possible by lash experts like Denecea Johnson here in Nassau.

Since starting her company, The Mink Plug, one year ago, Denecea has learned that working in the field of beauty provides her with many benefits for her as a business owner.

"I retain instant gratification by transforming someone's look and enjoy the rewards of having a flexible schedule and getting to meet new people daily. I am proud to say the majority of the feedback I receive is positive," she said.

When it comes to the mink lash extensions she gives her clients, Denecea said some of the most common comments she gets are, "Everyone love my lashes", "They look so natural", and "My lashes lasted very long".

"This is all great for business, as the words of a satisfied customer beats the sound of good music," said the 25-year-old businesswoman.

Before opening The Mink Plug, Denecea worked as a local bank employee for a year.

"I wanted to do something that I was good at; less stressful but rewarding. This motivated me to start my own business. This is the best decision I have ever made. My overall goal for The Mink Plug is to expand a brand that is huge on good customer service, flexibility, loyalty and dependability, while providing products and eyelash infusion services that are quality and affordable," she said.

Naming her mother Brendalee Johnson as "the biggest supporter and cheerleader" in her life, Denecea said she has never met anyone with more drive, determination, tenacity and ambition.

"She always told her children that nothing was too hard or too big to achieve. She ensured that when I became an adult, I would be prepared for entrepreneurship," she said.

The young store owner recalls when she was 15 years old she and her sister had fun working in their mom's clothing store on the weekends.

"It was not until last year April that (my mother's) desire for selling clothes changed; which allowed her to venture into another business. Sales became a part of our daily routine and therefore my sister and I could not allow ourselves to give up that easy. We discussed continuing the clothing business with our mom and she passed the baton," said Denecea.

For the new year, Denecea hopes to expand on her line of products and services.

The Mink Plug is currently located in the Divas Body Language clothing store on Poinciana Drive.