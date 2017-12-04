Good Plans - And God - Beat Crime

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
SENIOR Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean attributes the recent downward trend in crime to the “grace of God” and the new crime-fighting initiatives of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
During a press conference held yesterday at RBPF headquarters, Senior ACP Dean was asked which strategies have played a factor in the fact that there was only one murder in November.
He said: “I will say something first what is unpopular. I think God is with us in the country… the grace of God, I think, has helped us with this crime. But more importantly, He has inspired some of us to use some initiatives.
“I can tell you since our creation of the Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit, we have seen some inroads because they had specific assignments to target some self-proclaimed gang leaders and gang members or persons who are known to be involved in trafficking of firearms and armed robberies. We have been targeting these persons, paying some attention to them, using all of our resources in their direction.
“You have seen some of the results. And we have intentionally floated out to media the firearms that we’ve recovered, the high-powered weapons that we have seen. And so we have a lot of ongoing investigations of a number of persons. It wouldn’t be surprising that you will see a number of persons being hauled before the courts or being brought into police custody for firearms trafficking. So we are doing a number of work around all these areas…You see a number of police operations are going on, (we are increasing) our operations— day, night, weekly, around the clock.
“So we feel that based on the strategy that we have put in place, based on the plans laid by this commissioner… we’ve been able to reap some dividends. But we are not resting on our laurels. That is why we are speaking on crime prevention today… we don’t want to brag, but if we see that you are doing a good job, you are doing a good job. And I think that things are working. We see the statistics— and they don’t lie. Things are trending downward.
“We hope that we can hold the homicides, and go into 2018 looking how we are leaving (2017). And we feel good about the prospects for next year… It looks good, based on the strategies that we have in place.”
Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis have both recently said overall crime is trending down. Despite frequent police reports of shootings and armed robberies, only one homicide was recorded in November – an anomaly this year. However, murders are up overall by 17 percent, according to The Tribune’s records. Up to press time, there were 118 murders so far this year compared with 101 as of December 4, 2016, according to this newspaper’s records.
Senior ACP Dean added: “But what we see increasingly more is the involvement of the Bahamian public. The calls that come in, the tips that come in, that is helping us round the clock. We are getting the calls… that [are] helping so we are able to close up some cases. Those tips are helping to put the puzzles together.
“Even with the CrimeStoppers (hotline), we are getting anonymous calls running to CrimeStoppers, that is helping us. But behind the scenes, I’m (going to) tell you, the best defence we can get is from the Bahamian public. When they give us the support telling us where the firearms are, who the traffickers are, who is involved in drugs. So a number of things are happening on the road to contribute to what we’re talking about.”
Last month, during a presentation to the Rotary Club of West Nassau, Senior ACP Dean outlined six police strategies or initiatives that the RBPF has implemented to enhance its crime-fighting capabilities. These include the Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit, the Flying Squad, the Rapid Response Unit, the Anti-Corruption Unit, Enhanced Ballistic Capabilities, and the use of an eTrace system to track the sale and origin of weapons.
Anyone with information related to a crime is asked to call police at 919 or CrimeStoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) on New Providence or 1-242-300-8476 (Family Islands).
Comments
Alex_Charles 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Unpopular or not I highly doubt that has anything to do with it. We were prayer warriors for the last ten years and crime and murder only got worse and worse. We're not out of the wilderness yet, I know too many fellas who have AK's and handguns stashed in their backtracks or closets waiting for the moment to use it. You'd be an idiot to think religion plays any role in their actions.
TalRussell 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Comrade Assistant Commish Stephen. if you're right about God's role, there has be lots walking around Nassau Town with one eye, tooth's, hand missing... whilst others be hoping get around town on one foots. I going check and get backs you, okay? Maybe,I should go check on the physical appearances of the politicians first... thinking one or two them got be missing all the above?
CatIslandBoy 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
*I know too many fellas who have AK's and handguns stashed in their backtracks or closets waiting for the moment to use it.*
@Alex_Charles. As a law-abiding citizen, who's concerned about crime, shouldn't you pass this information along to the police?
banker 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
I talked to God a couple of days ago. I said "Where you been?". He said "Absence makes the Church grow fondlers." If god created man to his own image and likeness, he is a murderer, but we already know that from the flood story. Killed more people than the Nazis. If god really made everything, he is Chinese. God wouldn't do well in today's political climate. He impregnated Mary without her consent. All this to say is that I would believe in religion, but I am allergic to nuts.
hrysippus 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
I have read these words by Inspector Dean, .. ...... But can't figure out just what they mean. ............... .... If God has caused this drop in crime,.. ......... .... Why has He waited such a long time? And let so many of we to die, .. .......... ......... And cause the killers in hell to fry. .. ............ Could He have aborted all those babies,............... ......... That run round today like dogs with rabies. ? ... ....... ..... Shooting down our kith and kin,. ............... .. ........ Making more babies while living in sin.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
God is with ALL human beings ........ But the Devil is persistent and we are weak.
John 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
While it is good to see there is progress being made in this crime situation, especially the murders, all senior police officers should should continue to search and research until they find out who is really fueling the fire of gangs and turf warfare and drugs and high powered weapons. Many of our young men are mere pawns and losing their lives in a gangster situation that is bigger than them. One they don't understand and some don't even know how they got involved or how to escape with their life. One of the biggest 'gangs' is one who are loyal to none and regularly kill their own 'soldiers' once their dirty work is completed or their secrets may be too valuable to risk being disclosed, even in a death bed confession. "There is a well-documented history of the U.S. government supplying weapons and arms to both friends and foe for political purposes and for profit. In addition to publicly known global arms deals to U.S. political allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia, revelations about the rise of ISIS indicate that U.S. arms and military trainees have been a critical factor in the rise of the terror group.
From 2006 to 2011 the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms ran a gun smuggling operation into Mexico to ostensibly dismantle Mexican drug gangs, accomplishing the precise opposite however, in what has affectionately become known as Fast and Furious. Further back in time we have covert operations like Oliver North’s Iran Contra scandal of the mid 1980’s, and America’s involvement in arming rebels in Central America to destabilize uncooperative governments. The list goes on."
Who killed Bob Marley. "A 79-year-old retired officer of the CIA, Bill Oxley, has made a series of stunning confessions since he was admitted to the Mercy Hospital in Maine on Monday and told he has weeks to live. He claims he committed 17 assassinations for the American government between 1974 and 1985, including the music icon Bob Marley.
Mr. Oxley, who worked for the CIA for 29 years as an operative with top-level security clearances, claims he was often used as a hitman by the organization, to assassinate individuals who could represent a threat to the goals of the agency." "**Sep 13, 2016 - Furthermore, it is alleged that the CIA, DEA and other government agencies have been involved for decades in the destruction of American communities by covertly shipping in drugs. Former DEA agent Cele Castillo has been persecuted by the U.S. government for seeking accountability of the George H.W.Bush administration for drug smuggling into the U.S. He would know as he was directly involved.
.**.."
If they do it to their own, imagine what they would do to young, black Bahamian men...But God is involved and he will expose their dirty deeds.
bogart 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Spread the good word of Our Lord and Savour Jesus Christ, Brother Dean, good Christian warrior that it will bring evil and wickedness to its knees, that those who live by the sword shall perish by the sword and that your warriors aim be good and true.
TalRussell 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Comrades, government should be in the business rescuing troubled teens, not waiting to gun them down!
God tells the farmer - look Comrade Farmer, I don't mind giving you a helping hand up..... but you're the one who has plow the field.
We need stern outreach program with teeth to reach teens suspected of committing the worst types of crimes but haven't faced prosecution because of the lack of evidence. Let's pay them a supervised weekly salary to get to them before they turn themselves, and other teens, into serial offenders, to put down their guns, stop with their violent angry at society ways and give them a hands up at transforming their lives beyond the streets..... or do we wait until they're in a shootout with the policeman's... and they're killed?
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Exactly right. Declare war on a gangs. Kill them bastards. Shoot first and ask questions later...
John 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
"As FBN Agent Martin Pera explained, “Most FBN agents were corrupted by the lure of the underworld. They thought they could check their morality at the door – go out and lie, cheat, and steal – then come back and retrieve it. But you can’t. In fact, if you’re successful because you can lie, cheat, and steal, those things become tools you use in the bureaucracy.”
Institutionalized corruption began at headquarters, where FBN executives provided cover for CIA assets engaged in drug trafficking. In 1966, Agent John Evans was assigned as an assistant to enforcement chief John Enright.
“And that’s when I got to see what the CIA was doing,” Evans said. “I saw a report on the Kuomintang saying they were the biggest drug dealers in the world, and that the CIA was underwriting them. Air America was transporting tons of Kuomintang opium.” Evans bristled. “I took the report to Enright. He said, ‘Leave it here. Forget about it.’
“Other things came to my attention,” Evans added, “that proved that the CIA contributed to drug use in America. We were in constant conflict with the CIA because it was hiding its budget in ours, and because CIA people were smuggling drugs into the US. We weren’t allowed to tell, and that fostered corruption in the Bureau.”
Heroin smuggled by “CIA people” into the U.S. was channeled by Mafia distributors primarily to African-American communities. Local narcotic agents then targeted disenfranchised blacks as an easy way of preserving the white ruling class’s privileges."
Porcupine 38 minutes ago
I am well informed of the crimes of the US and CIA. There is no excuse. But, there is also no excuse for dragging god into this. I am afraid we are so superstitious with this religion stuff that we will remained mired in the past. If there is a god, and there may be, he or she would certainly take no credit for where we are as a species. Certainly no credit for where we are as a country. Babbling on about god and his/her intentions only reveals how unfit one is for a job that should require adult thinking and an educated perspective. Personally, I believe that The Bahamas may disappear under the sea before we get the sense needed to effectively govern ourselves.
