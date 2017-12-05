Speed ‘A Common Trend’ After Spate Of Fatal Crashes

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

SPEED appears to be a “common trend” in the six traffic fatalities that occurred on the weekend, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said yesterday, however he added all of the incidents had not yet been analysed.

“There [were] six accidents over the weekend which raise some concerns in our country…. While we have not analysed all of these accidents, there are implications that speed seems to be a common trend in all of [them],” he said during a press conference at police headquarters.

“We are asking persons to pay attention while driving, particularly around this time of the year. People are going to have a lot to drink, and we are asking them to be responsible. You could be a good driver…but the minute you slip to look at your cell phone, [an accident can occur]. So we have to avoid the cell phone, the distraction.

“And we still see persons driving with little children…in their laps as they ride around. That’s a no-no. Make sure persons are secured in your vehicles, their seat belts are on. We implore people to be careful, be patient, if you have to go places, take your time. A lot of these [speeding incidents] happen late in the night; people leave these nightclubs, or leave from the outings, the parties, and believe they’re in the right frame of mind after drinking, and they take these highways, take these roads with a high rate of speed, with no consideration for [anyone] else. And things do happen. Out of nowhere, a crash happens.

“So we [are] asking people to be responsible, be alert, around this Christmas time.”

Police have identified three of the six traffic fatality victims. The man who died on Sunday morning after his car crashed into a lamp pole on Eastern Road has been identified as Drazen Desmond Johnson, 24, of Eastwood Estates.

The two men who died near a race track on Corridor 7 near Government High School on Sunday evening have been identified as Omar Wallace Forbes, 20, of Carmichael Road and Jonas Petite, 19, of Key West Street. This incident involved an accident between a black Honda and a motorcycle shortly before 6pm. As a result of the accident, the motorcycle driver and his passenger died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured and remained on the scene to assist police.