Stampers Destroy Eagles Nest, Rockets Beat Pros

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A pair of blowouts highlighted play in New Providence Basketball Association play at the AF Adderley Gymnasium on Monday night.

In Division I, the Rockets defeated the Island Game Pros and in Division II the Triple K Stampers defeated the Leno Eagles Nest.

The Rockets outscored the Pros by at least seven points in every quarter en route to the 82-45 win.

Eugene Bain led five Rockets in double figures with 18 points and six rebounds. Selvyn McKenzie and Lerecus Armbrister each finished with 11 points while Quentin Demeritte and Rashad Saunders each scored 10.

Derrick Ferguson scored 13 to lead the Pros.

They took a 23-14 lead in the first quarter and the lead reached double figures early in the second when Demetri Mackey made a pair at the line. Bain’s jumper with 34 seconds left in the period gave the Rockets their biggest lead of the half with a 16 point advantage as they took a 43-27 at the half. Tomeko Moxey’s three pushed the lead over 20 for the first time and made the score 53-32 just over a minute into the third and they took a 66-43 lead into the fourth. The Pros scored just two points in the fourth quarter on a Lance Rolle layup and the lead ballooned to as much as 37.

The Rockets scored 44 points in the paint, 14 second chance points, 24 points off turnovers and 20 fast break points.

The Stampers took a 116-89 win over Eagle’s Nest led by Cameron Strachan’s monster double double - 29 points and 12 rebounds. Also for the Stampers, Michael Turnquest scored 24, Johnley Noel added 16 points and nine rebounds, Nathaniel Jean scored 11, Teashon Gibson scored 10 and Tamiko King added six points and 10 assists.

Troy Trembley led Eagles Nest with 17 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Altidor and Dewshone Murray each scored 13, Tyrell Butler added 12 points and Uriah Rolle chipped in with 10.

The Stampers raced out to a 23-13 lead in the first quarter with 2:48 left to play. They closed on a 9-2 run and trailed by just three when Butler made a three pointer with three seconds left to play for a 25-22 lead. The Stampers blew the game open in the second quarter when they outscored Eagles Nest 36-19. Trembley tied the game at 25 early in the second but the Stampers went on a 13-3 run to regain a 10 point lead. The lead reached 20 on a Turnquest layup, 52-32 with 4:05 left to play. They led 61-41 at the half. Leno won their only quarter of the game, 31-23 in the third to trim the deficit to 12 headed into the fourth.

The Aliv Bucket Breezes took on the Breezes High Flyers and JD’s Seafood Shockers took on the Rhythm Rebels in last night’s match ups. Results were unavailable to press time.