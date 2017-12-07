Registration Near End

WITH two days left before the registration process ends for the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) Employability Survey, the Bahamas Department of Labour along with the Ministry of National Security is making final efforts to ensure that as many at-risk, unemployed youth between the ages of 16-29 are able to fully embrace this opportunity for soft skills and technical skills training and job placement.

The launch of the programme signals a step in the right direction towards an alternate approach to crime reduction and employability, targeted specifically towards youth that fall in the requisite categories. The demographic of young persons - Bahamian or permanent residents - between the ages of 16-29 who are currently unemployed and have not completed high school is the target grouping.

Patricia Rolle, Department of Labour public employment services officer, said while the focus areas include Kemp Road, East Street, Englerston, Bain & Grants Town, Yellow Elder, Fox Hill, Nassau Village, and Centreville, persons from all areas in New Providence are eligible to apply once they meet the criteria.

Chet Pratt, programme consultant, announced Thursday an online survey link is now accessible to the public who wish to register, but may not have the ability to physically visit the Department of Labour Offices at Rosetta Street or Robinson Road. The survey link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/csjpemployability

The Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), facilitated by the Ministry of National Security in partnership with the Department of Labour is funded by a $20 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The programme seeks to address four major pillars which include community crime prevention; employability and training of at-risk youth; improving the efficiency of the court system and methods of reducing the recidivism rate through a parole system.