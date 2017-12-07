Suspect Accused Of Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was arraigned in Magistrates Court yesterday over allegations he murdered another man in late 2016.

Brisson Jean, 32, of Palm Beach Estates was charged with one count of murder in connection with the September 2016 killing of Antoine Piette Arty.

He was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to February 1, 2018, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

Meanwhile, three men, including a Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine, were arraigned in Magistrates Court yesterday on firearm and ammunition related charges.

Anthony Jennings, 23, of Bel-Air Estates and Jason Nottage, 35, of Kemp Road, charged together, each pled not guilty to the charges against them and the matter was adjourned to February 6, 2018, for trial.

They were remanded to the BDCS in the interim.

Kenron Gibson, 42, of Parker Street, was also charged with one count of possession of an unlicenced firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 26, 2018, for trial. He too was remanded to the BDCS in the interim.