Telethon For Hurricane Relief

THE HeadKnowles Foundation, powered by Aliv and Rev, will hold a two-hour telethon on December 13 for hurricane relief.

Although the HeadKnowles group is known for raising funds and helping restoration efforts for all hurricane victims in the Bahamas, this telethon will focus on aid to Ragged Island and Salina Point in Acklins which were devastated by Hurricane Irma in September of this year.

HeadKnowles, founded by friends Lia Head-Rigby and Gina Knowles, helped with hurricane relief efforts when Hurricane Joaquin hit the Bahamas in October 2015 and brought destruction to parts of the country.

The telethon entitled will air on OurTV channel 212 between the hours of 8pm to 10pm, commercial free and with the hope of achieving the maximum benefits for the two affected islands.

“In the spirit of Christmas and giving, we are appealing to all Bahamians to dig deep into their pockets and give to those who are in need,” said Ms Head-Rigby. “Gina and I definitely think of ourselves as ‘our brother’s keeper’ and it is our hope that each Bahamian has that same mindset and we get maximum results from this telethon.

“We are very appreciative to Aliv, Rev and J Sawyer and Associates for assisting us with facilitating this telethon and ultimately assisting the people of Ragged Island and Salina Point, Acklins. We look forward to partnering with them again in the future on other hurricane relief efforts.”

The telethon will be hosted by veteran journalist, Jerome Sawyer, who is also host of the “On the Record” television show. Local emcee, Chicozie Ijeoma, is also involved with hosting certain aspects of the telethon and many government ministers have signed up to volunteer at the call centre.

As a kick off to the telethon, Aliv has started a “Text-To-Donate” campaign for Aliv customers to donate to the relief efforts.