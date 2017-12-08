Court Round-Up: Man Charged With Attempting To Murder Five People In One Day

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court on Friday over allegations he attempted to murder five people in one day earlier this month.

Iking Jahvavtore Stubbs, 25 of McKinney Crest, stood before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with five counts of attempted murder stemming from a December 5 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Stubbs attempted to murder Trevor Stubbs, Karesia Darling, Bernard Smith, Danyel Stubbs and Jamal Bethel.

According to police reports, shortly before 9pm on the day in question, police received reports that three men were in the area of a park on Nicholls Court in Yellow Elder Gardens, when they were approached by a male armed with a firearm who shot them before fleeing.

The victims were taken to hospital where they were said to be in hospital in stable condition.

Stubbs was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to February 27, 2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

• A 22-YEAR-OLD MAN was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court over allegations he had unlawful sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

Jeremy Petitfrere, of Yellow Elder Gardens, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on one count of unlawful sexual intercourse stemming from the alleged incident on December 3.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to February 27, 2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

• TWO men were arraigned in a Magistrate's court over allegations they robbed three people of nearly $9,000 worth of items and cash at gunpoint within a three-day span earlier this month.

Luther Saunders Jr, 22 of Malcolm Road and Charlton Saunders, 24 of Nassau Village, both stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes over four counts of armed robbery and two counts of receiving.

Luther Saunders was further charged with one count of robbery stemming from allegations he robbed a woman of a car worth $30,000.

It is alleged that on December 1, 2017, while concerned together and armed with a black handgun, they robbed a man of a four-door Toyota Vitz worth $7,000, a brown Land wallet worth $50, an NIB smart-card worth $10, a Bahamian driver's license worth $25, a Sports Center discount card worth $25, and $20 cash.

It is further alleged that on December 4, while concerned together and armed with a black handgun, the two robbed another individual of a black Samsung S8 plus cellphone worth $800 and a black Samsung S8 edge cellphone worth $400.

It is further alleged that on December 4, they also robbed a woman at gunpoint of a gold chain worth $250 and a silver anklet worth $50. It is also alleged that on that same date, the two robbed another man of a dark-grey LG G4 phone worth $350 and $13 cash.

They two also allegedly received a four-door Toyota Vitz between December 1 and 4, and also received an LG G4 cell phone plus $13 cash on December 4, knowing the same to have been obtained or appropriated by an offence.

Luther Saunders, was further charged by himself with one count of robbery. It is alleged that on October 30, while concerned with another, he robbed a woman of a 2016 Honda Civic worth $30,000.

They were not required to enter a plea to any of the charges and their matter was adjourned to February 26, 2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Luther Saunders' matter was adjourned to February 27, 2018, after he elected to have his matter heard in the Supreme Court.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

Prior to being escorted out of the court room however, their attorney Glendon Rolle told the magistrate that his clients had been beaten by police and requested they both be afforded the opportunity to seek medical attention.

The deputy chief magistrate noted Mr Rolle's submissions before both of the accused were ultimately escorted out of the court room.

• A WOMAN was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court over allegations she defrauded CIBC First Caribbean (FCIB) of over $64,000 within a two month span.

Roxianna Deveaux, 41, of Sisal Road, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes over eight counts each of fraud, possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document.

It is alleged that between April 3 and May 30 of this year, she fraudulently obtained $64,651 in cash from CIBC FCIB.

It is further alleged that between March 30 and May 30 of this year, she both uttered and possessed numerous forged CIBC FCIB cheques drawn on the account of Sunsplash Events Limited and made payable to multiple persons.

Deveaux pled not guilty to all of the charges. The matter was adjourned to February 26, 2018 for trial.