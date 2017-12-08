Joshua Feaster Signs Letter Of Intent To Join The X-Men

By RENALDO DORSETT

ANOTHER Bahamian prospect has earned an opportunity at higher education through his efforts on the gridiron.

Joshua Feaster signed his letter of intent to join the St Francis Xavier football programme for the Fall 2018 campaign.

The 6'2", 270-pound defensive lineman and Grand Bahama native joins the X-Men from the Holland College Hurricanes where he became an All-Star player with the programme.

"I decided to attend StFX because the school has high academic standards. It's small, which reminds me of the islands back home, and it has a great football programme. I believe this school will allow me to succeed in the classroom and on the field," Feaster said.

St FX ended last season with a 6-3 record and a 16-15 loss to the St Mary's Huskies in the Atlantic University Sport Semi-final.

Feaster and the Hurricanes ended the season one step away from the AFL championship game when they lost to the Dalhousie Tigers 21-18 in the semi-final.

Feaster was one of several Bahamian players to be honoured last season. He was named to the All-Star team on the defensive line along with Brandon Wilson. Wilson was also named the defensive player of the year. Torriano Curtis was named the linebacker of the year.

Feaster got his start in contact sports with the Freeport Rugby Club as a student at St George's High School.

He posted a thank you message to social media for friends and family that have assisted along his journey.

"Want to take the time to Thank God for giving me the talent and the drive to ball and I thank Ivan and Vanessa Feaster for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to ball. It was not easy but I made it far beyond what I imagine. For all hard work pays off and you are looking at the New X-Men of St Fx university."