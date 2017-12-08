Youth Killed In South Beach Crash

A JUVENILE was killed in a fatal crash last night in the South Beach area.
The crash took place in the area of East Street South and Sealink Drive at about 10pm, according to police.
Officers at the scene said that two cars had collided, leaving one juvenile dead.
The incident follows a succession of fatal crashes last weekend, which left six people dead in four incidents in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco.
