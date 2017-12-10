Five Held After Drugs Seized On Haitian Freighter

Five people are in custody after a drug seizure on a Haitian freighter in Inagua on Saturday.
According to reports, a joint drug operation by Drug Enforcement Unit officers and US Drug Enforcement agents resulted in a large quantity of cocaine being found on the vessel while it was docked.
The captain was among those arrested.
