Five Held After Drugs Seized On Haitian Freighter

As of Sunday, December 10, 2017

Five people are in custody after a drug seizure on a Haitian freighter in Inagua on Saturday.

According to reports, a joint drug operation by Drug Enforcement Unit officers and US Drug Enforcement agents resulted in a large quantity of cocaine being found on the vessel while it was docked.

The captain was among those arrested.

