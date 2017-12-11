Boy, 15, Dies As Car Hits Wall In Crash

A TEENAGER is dead after the vehicle he was in slammed into another car before hitting a wall Thursday night.

The crash took place in the area of East Street South and Sealink Drive at about 10pm, according to police.

Police press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the accident involved a black Nissan Fuga and a white Honda Fit.

“Around 10pm, we received reports of a traffic accident near East Street,” Supt Knowles said.

“When officers arrived on the scene they received information that a black Nissan Fuga was travelling north on East Street and a white Honda Fit was travelling south when both vehicles collided. The impact resulted in the vehicle spinning out of control and the white vehicle then collided with a lamp pole. We can confirm a juvenile male died on the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where they are listed in serious condition.”

Police identified the teen as 15-year-old Da’ron Pickstock.

Supt Knowles said speed as well as “inexperience and the conditions of the road” contributed to the accident.

She encouraged members of the public to drive with extreme care and caution and be a little patient with each other and adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the road.

The traffic incident came less than a week after six people died in four separate traffic fatalities in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco.

In light of the incidents, Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, urged motorists and pedestrians to operate with extreme caution and care when traversing streets across the country.

ASP Stubbs said his office has recognised an increase in traffic infractions, many of which can lead to major accidents.

He told The Tribune: “We are encouraging all forms of responsible driving. Drivers have to not only drive for themselves, but also for the persons in front of them, the persons behind them and the pedestrians that may be walking in their immediate area.”

He continued: “We see the increased cell phone usage which we firmly believe is contributing to many of the accidents we are seeing. We are asking the motoring public to, if you need to take a call, please pull to the side of the street.

“We are also concerned by the consumption of alcohol by persons intending to operate motor vehicles. We ask that you not do that in any case. Have a designated driver. We ask parents who are loaning their vehicles to their kids, if you know your child may be in situations where alcohol may be consumed, say to them have a designated driver that can operate that car from point A to point B sober.

“We encourage those persons who are driving at night and those persons leaving work in the early morning hours after completing a hectic shift at work, if you are tired, there is no need to go on the road for a long drive.

“If you think you may be impaired or fatigued in any way, call a taxi or arrange with a nearby police station to pull in that yard a get a few hours of sleep before heading out for that long journey. These are the things that will prevent accidents. They may save your life as well as others,” ASP Stubbs added.

A total of 44 people died as a result of traffic fatalities in 2016; 25 of those who died were drivers, eight were passengers, five were pedestrians, five were motorcycle riders and one was a bicyclist.