Hunt For Gunmen After Drivethrough Robbery

POLICE are searching for two gunmen who held up a man and stole his car as he waited in the drive-through line of a fast food restaurant on Mackey Street on Saturday night.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm, police said. The victim was at the drive-thru when two gunmen approached and stole his black Toyota Passo, licence number AH8535.

It was one of three armed robberies that occurred on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, shortly after 9am, two men armed with firearms walked into a local gaming shop on Carmichael and Lazaretto Roads and robbed the cashier of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Some time later, a man was standing outside a hardware store on Cowpen Road when he was approached by a gunman who fired a shot at him and robbed him of cash before speeding off in a Black Nissan March vehicle.

Investigations continue.