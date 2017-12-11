Speak Up For Rodney Moncur

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I MIGHT not share Rodney Moncur’s views on most topics but I sometimes listen to his Radio/TV Talk Show. The reasons are varied. He is controversial, his subject matter is always interesting, he calls a spade a spade and he is funny and entertaining.

If he offends and defames the courts are there for redress. However, if he tells the truth there is no reason to involve the court system.

On one of the happiest weekends of his life, the celebration of his 60 plus birthday and his 40 plus wedding anniversary his car was fire bombed. This is a sad affair in our country. The police should not rest until the guilty party is brought before the courts.

In our democracy Free Speech is paramount. Though I may not agree with what Rodney Moncur says, as long as he tells the truth I would defend his right to free speech to the end.

If the fire bomb is connected to his diatribe his fellow talk show host should support his right to free speech. Remember those who did not speak up because they were not in a certain category could not escape condemnation when the free speech oppressors came to incarcerate them... all the category were depleted, there was nobody left to speak up.

Speak up talk show hosts!

A PATRIOTIC DEMOCRAT

Nassau,

December 7, 2017.