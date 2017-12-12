Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Crown Softball Champions

THE Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Athletic Association crowned its softball champions recently with the St George’s Jaguars and the Sister Mary Russell Panthers taking home the senior and junior girls’ title respectively.

Senior Girl’s Championship:

Georges 22, Jack Hayward 4

After 10 years, including 10 high school senior girls’ championship runs, the Tabernacle Baptist Academy team had lost a game and failed to make the playoffs.

That opened the door to the crowning of a new champion.For the first time in programme history, the St Georges softball team has won a GBSSAA’s senior girls softball championship, and they had to beat the top seeded tournament team to do it.

No. 2 St Georges dominated No.1 Eight Mile Rock 22-4 on Friday at the YMCA. MVP Deaveon Missick went 2-3, scored two runs, and drove in four.

GBSSAA Junior Girl’s Championship: Sister Patricia Russell 10, Jack Hayward 8

Jaszmine Scavella tossed an eight hitter as Sister Mary Patricia Russell defeated Jack Hayward 10-8 to capture the 2017 GBSSAA Junior Girls’ Title on Friday at YMCA. Scavella, went 1-3 and singled in a run in being named MVP.