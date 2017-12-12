Local Gymnasts To Make History

THE Atlantis Crown Invitational has grown tremendously over the last six years but, this year, the event will make history in The Bahamas.

For the first time ever, Bahamian athletes will compete in the trampoline and tumbling events at the coveted tournament.

The opening ceremony is all set for 7pm to 8:30pm Thursday and the meet, which continues until Sunday, will bring over 1,000 male and female gymnasts from five countries, including The Bahamas, United States, Canada, Surinam and, for the first time, the United Kingdom.

The Bahamas is being represented by 82 gymnasts from three clubs.

Cindy Scharns, coordinator of the event, says many gymnasts look forward to the annual competition.

“We are excited to be returning to what we consider our second home to host the sixth annual Atlantis Crown. The event continues to grow and this year will boast 1,096 athletes representing 59 gymnastics clubs and five countries.

The athletes will compete from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday in the tumbling division.

“We encourage you to join us for this monumental event.”