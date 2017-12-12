EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE creation of the Press Secretary attached to OPM seemingly and intentionally by design to hide the Prime Minister from the media has so far been a disaster and I doubt it will be anything better - conclusion abandon ship and close it down and allow BIS, who for years did the same job exceptionally well, of course with a Prime Minister understanding better the political importance of having a positive relationship with the media.

Editor - The Gazette falls under the portfolio of the Prime Minister so he totally controls it. I presume he has to sign-off as to what will appear or certainly some official might do it in lieu of a personal preview, so Mr Newbold please retract your statement as to owning up for the publishing the news concerning the changes of portfolio of the Ministry of The Environment.

Whilst this issue is hot, could Prime Minister constitute The BEST Commission in Law - it isn’t at this stage but it establishes policy - grants permits adjudicates, denies applications and reports of serious consequence on decisions of Government (that means all decisions and policies of BEST are simply ‘hot air’ worthless, easily challengeable in Court).

Heritage buildings in the City of Nassau - too many have been lost, many of serious importance to maintaining some evidence of heritage are closed, being allowed to fall into ruin. A good example is top of George Street, lots #66-67 - we see the roof has totally collapsed. The balconied house opposite Doctors Hospital. Are we going to allow the owners to deliberately allow the buildings to collapse in front of our eyes to get a demolition order as the buildings now are unsafe?

Heritage must be preserved.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

November 29, 2017.