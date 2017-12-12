Problems At The Post Office

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PRE-MAY 10th, 2017 the Post Office was not operating on all cylinders, it hasn’t been since, but incredibly overnight when revenue is an issue Government Mail can suddenly appear.....

Notices for PO Box rentals - I would honestly be embarrassed issuing them when the public has not had a postal service for over two-years - but they can get the Notices in the boxes.

Real Property advertise that on December 18th... rush to your PO Boxes and collect their Assessments - desperately hoping that some folks will pay. How can they advertise like this and we are unable to get our private mail?

Surely priority is being given to the back-sorting of private mail not to Government Tax mail?

The Minister goes on TV and promises the Post Office will deliver Santa’s mail but forgot to mention which Christmas 2017-2018 or even 2019?

Minister you should be ashamed demanding Post Box Rent.. .most of 2017 we never got service so why should we pay?

Ministerial indecision caused the delays - caused the workers to go on go-slow and us, the paying and annoyed customers to be frustrated by the lack of basic postal services.

JEROME MOSS

Nassau,

December 6, 2017.