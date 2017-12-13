Gov’T To Tackle Mail Boat Concerns ‘In Earnest’

A CABINET minister yesterday said he has committed to a “sit down” with mail boat operators after Christmas to address “in earnest” industry concerns.

Speaking with reporters ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Frankie Campbell, minister of transport and local government, said: “There are concerns on both sides. They have concerns and we have concerns.

“I have met with their Association and some individual operators. I have sent out a general correspondence. I took the opportunity to thank the mail boat operators for the service that they have been giving, and I asked them to partner with me - especially during this season - to ensure that the services the family islanders are looking forward to and depending on are given.”

He added: “I gave them the undertaking that after the holidays we will sit down in earnest and address those other concerns.”

Mr Campbell added that mail boat operators will cease operations during the week between Christmas and New Year, and urged Family Island residents and business to make the necessary arrangements and order their groceries in time.

As previously reported by Tribune Business, mail boat operators have been calling for a tariff increase “for some time now”.

Raphael Moxey, president of the Mailboat Owners and Operators Association, told Tribune Business in October: “We have been advocating for an increase in the tariff for sometime now. That is nothing new. That has been ongoing for years. We do intend bring the issue up with the current administration.”