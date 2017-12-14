Guilty - But The Guys Who Killed Joyelle Looked Unmoved

By Sancheska Dorsett

FROM the day the prosecution closed its case into the murder trial of three men accused of killing teacher Joyelle McIntosh, to the moment the verdict was read, her sister Joycelyn Clarke Szasz said she was “unsure, nervous and unable to sleep”.

It has been two years since the former Queen’s College elementary teacher was murdered and eight weeks since the trial began. Yesterday, Mrs Szasz said she was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief when she heard “guilty” verdicts.

In an emotional interview with The Tribune, Mrs Szasz said “the nightmare” for her family is still not over, as they anxiously wait to hear the sentencing for the three men who played a role in her sister’s brutal slaying.

McIntosh, a 34-year-old mother of two, was shot multiple times near a traffic light at the intersection of Parkgate and Village Roads in November 2015. The victim’s 13-year-old son was in the backseat of the car during the shooting but was not harmed.

On Tuesday night, a Supreme court jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts for two of three individuals accused of her murder.

The 12-member jury, after close to two hours of deliberating, returned a guilty verdict of murder for Johnny Mackey of Bonaby Alley as well as the teenager accused in the matter, who cannot be named because he was charged as a minor.

The third accused, Armando Sergeant, of Kemp Road, was found not guilty by a vote of eight to four of murder, but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts for all three accused on the attempted murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery charges they each faced.

Crown prosecutor Viola Barnett indicated the Crown’s intent to seek the death penalty for Mackey.

“I am still in shock, I still can’t believe that part of it is finally done because to be honest, even though I had faith in the prosecution, it was not an easy case to win,” Mrs Szasz told The Tribune exclusively.

“There were three men, three different lawyers and 12 persons who were going to decide whether my sister would get justice or not.

“Let me tell you on the surface, I didn’t think I was worried on the verdict but I guess my body just reacted to not being settled and I could not sleep. I was elated when I heard guilty and I was very calm. None of us who were there from the family screamed or jumped up. I looked over at the guys to see there demeanour and to me they all seemed unmoved to be honest. My sister was a very loving person, she was a very nurturing person, she was the frill, the extra in our family. She was a passionate teacher. I am sure she is happy that the right thing has been done.”

In the wake of her sister’s tragic death, Mrs Szasz said the family has had a hard time adjusting to normalcy, such as enjoying holiday gatherings.

“We have not had a Christmas celebration since her death. Joyelle cooked all of the food and did everything since our other sister died in childbirth back in 2011. Last year, we had no Christmas dinner. There was no ham and turkey, there was no food. We had no celebrations. Nothing. This year, I am not sure what we are going to do. My mother, who has been the backbone of this family, wants to do something. She is 78, but she has been so strong throughout all of this.”

Mrs Szasz recalled the moment she found out her sister was dead.

“I was at home – we don’t live far from where the accident happened. My sister had just picked up her son and my daughter from Freedom Farm and dropped by daughter off at the house and she went home. She left this home to get this book and 25 minutes later she was dead. How things unfolded, my daughter heard (McIntosh’s son) screaming ‘Aunty Lynn, Aunty Lynn, someone shot my mommy.’ He ran to my house,” she said.

“I was upstairs and I took those stairs what felt like six at a time to get downstairs to him. I could only think of him and his safety. He was at the gate and all I was thinking was whatever is going on, whatever happened, I want this child to remain sane. When I got to him, I grabbed him and he just lost it. He started throwing patio furniture and he just screamed and shouted and kept saying my ‘my mommy got shot.’

“He couldn’t say anything else. I left him there and I went to the house because he didn’t say where but she wasn’t there and when I got back on to Village Road I saw the yellow tape and I just knew it was her. I ran to the car but the officers would not let me through. I saw an ambulance and that gave me hope that maybe she was alive but then, I saw the crime scene photographer and I just knew she was dead.”

In the years following her murder, Mrs Szasz said Joyelle’s sons, who are now eight and 15, have been doing well. She said they both struggle with handling their emotions and the 15-year-old suffered in school initially, but now she says he is “back on track” and plans to become an adolescent psychiatrist, in order to help young children who go through tough situations.