How Was Sloop Missed By Rbdf?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Migrants able to miss all the RBDF patrol craft and almost sail into the RBDF Base Coral Harbour totally undetected.

If there was any surveillance by anyone clearly on the past four-six days it totally failed as this sailing sloop stealthy sailed through our islands.

We are told the US DEA - Coast Guard have all kinds of surveillance equipment in the skies over The Bahamas so sorry Minister your comment of not being able to cover the Bahamas is unacceptable. The US covers the Bahamas as well as BTC and BahamasAir.

If the US surveillance failed then there is a serious deficiency with our security. Satellite surveillance works in the daylight and at night.

Sailed right past Inagua base - probably past George Town skirted the Exuma chain past Norman’s and headed north right to South Ocean Coral Harbour hit the sandy beach off Albany a few hundred yards from the entrance to the Defence Force base and not a soul - not one person in the RBPF - RBDF and Immigration saw anything?

If this is what our uniformed services can only produce then PM Minnis and Minister Symonette might as well cancel the dateline for all illegal persons to leave the Bahamas, December 31, as seemingly as soon as they will be repatriated there will be more new migrants or the ones repatriated returning.....it really has to be better in The Bahamas under these insecure borders we have. Patrol boats costs us $240m…

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

November 14, 2017.