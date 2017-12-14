Man On Drug Charges

By Nico Scavella

A 20-year-old man was arraigned yesterday in connection with a drug seizure at the Lynden Pindling International Airport earlier this week.

Shaquell Moss, of Garden Hills, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes faced with several drug related charges stemming from the December 11 incident.

It is alleged on the day in question, Moss was found in possession of cocaine with the intent to supply the same. It was further alleged on the same date, he conspired and took preparatory steps to export cocaine.

It is further alleged that between November and December of this year, while concerned with others, Moss conspired to possess cocaine.

According to police reports, shortly after 7am on the day in question, a Bahamian man was traveling to the United States when United States Customs and Border Protection officials detained him in the US pre-clearance departure lounge at LPIA, after a quantity of cocaine was discovered in his luggage.

The estimated weight of the cocaine was 1.5 pounds, police said. The suspect was consequently handed over to Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers.

Moss pleaded not guilty to all of the charges yesterday. The matter was adjourned to February 15, 2018 for trial. He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.