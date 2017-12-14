Regulations Tabled For National Honours

By Khrisna Russell

THE National Honours Regulations 2017 were tabled in Parliament yesterday to enable the appointment of an advisory committee to make recommendations to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling of those who are worthy of a national award.

According to Dr Minnis, who tabled the document, the development of a Bahamian system of national honours will greatly enhance the ability to recognise a wider cross section of citizens who offered exemplary public, national and community service.

He said the honours system must be jealously guarded to prevent over indulgence and potential misuse.

The advisory council will comprise ten people recommended by the prime minister and various other offices designated by the National Honours Act 2016. They will investigate to determine upon whom an honour should be bestowed.

All awards will be announced by July 10 each year and conferment of all honours will take place the second Monday in October annually.

The prime minister said it is the government’s intention to appoint the first honourees of the system next year with fitting observances including on National Heroes Day 2018.

“I wish to acknowledge the work of the previous administration in the development and passage of the National Honours Act 2016,” Dr Minnis said.

“The National Honours system is a means of expressing the gratitude of a nation for those who have given valuable service. Such a system serves as an inspiration for the nation including our children and young people.

“We must showcase the excellence and spirit of service of those who devote themselves as patriots in pursuit of a genuine common good. National Honours speak of what the nation is capable of producing thus promoting national pride.

“National Honours also serve as inspiration for current and future generations to give service to the nation and to set noble goals for themselves, their local communities and their nation.”

Dr Minnis said there are a number of honours called Societies of Honours. These include: the Order of National Hero, the Order of the Nation, the Order of The Bahamas, the Order of Excellence, the Order of Distinction, the Order of Merit, and the Order of Lignum Vitae. Each society will have its own rules, rights, and privileges.

Those in the Order of National Hero will have the title “right excellent” before their name, which may be granted during an individual’s life or after death. The letters “NH” will also appear after their names.

Members of the Order of the Nation will be any former governor general, the prime minister or former prime ministers. The title “most honourable” will be present before their names.

In the Order of Excellence, membership is restricted to heads of foreign governments and other non-citizens who have given exemplary service to The Bahamas. Those in this order will have “honourable” before their names.

The Order of The Bahamas has three ranks of membership: Companion, Officer and Member.

A person may be appointed directly to any rank within the order or maybe promoted from one rank to another. A Companion will enjoy before their name the title “right honourable,” an Officer “honourable” and a Member “MB” after their names.

When a person is appointed to the Order of Distinction, there will also be three ranks: Companion, Officer and Member.

Individuals here may also be appointed directly to any rank within the order or maybe appointed from one rank to another.

The same applies to the Order of Merit.

Those honoured with the Order of Lignum Vitae will have the letter “LV” after their names.

Dr Minnis said there will be distinguished service medals in honour of exceptional service by Bahamians serving in public service, military service, police, fire and prison services and uniformed services.