Junkanoo Honour For Ferguson

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Youth Sports and Culture Michael Pintard has announced the 2018 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama will be named in honour of Junkanoo legend Kenneth “Motorboat” Ferguson.

Irma Ferguson, Ferguson’s widow, junkanooers and members of the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee were present for the announcement last week at the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama.

In addition to naming the parade after Ferguson, Mr Pintard revealed they are also considering establishing a creative arts scholarship in tribute of him.

He said Ferguson made a tremendous contribution to development of culture, particularly in the culture of Junkanoo.

Ferguson, the leader of the New Classic Dancers Junkanoo Group, died September 14. He was 62. He was also a minister of the gospel and a well-known sports enthusiast.

“It’s an honour...to name this parade in honour of Ferguson, Mr Pintard said. “Mr Ferguson played a major role in the development of culture in the country primarily through Junkanoo. He is no stranger to the Grand Bahama community and by extension the Bahamas’ cultural community.

“He also been quite active in sports and poured his life into a number of Bahamians who were tutored by him on the softball field.”

Mr Pintard said Ferguson was very vocal, spoke his mind and did not hide his political affiliation with the PLP. “What really made him remarkable to those of us who had met him was that he spoke his mind in a country where persons are duplicitous and it is difficult to read what they are thinking and what their intentions are; you certainly knew where you stood with him,” he said.

He said Ferguson was passionate about Junkanoo and made personal financial sacrifices in order to pursue his passion.

He explained Ferguson was not selfish and helped to develop others while pursuing his passion for culture and sports.

“He did not benefit financially from it. In fact, he made tremendous personal sacrifices,” the minister said.

“Junkanoo leaders in Grand Bahama and the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee led by Mark Gardiner and Mr Calvin Russell were unanimous in really bringing the case to the ministry that given his level of contribution, his stature, not merely in Junkanoo but in culture thought we needed to find a fitting way to pay tribute to him.

“This is one of the ways, the naming of this parade that we are paying tribute to ‘Motorboat.’ I challenge the cultural community, and all of those non-government organisations that have built a relationship with him to join with us to finding other ways to pay tribute to him.”

Mr Pintard stated that the ministry recently formed a Performing Arts Federation in Grand Bahama, with the objective to promote the creative arts.

“Junkanoo is one of those creative arts. And there is no reason why with all the talent we have in Grand Bahama that we cannot name a scholarship in the creative arts for a young deserving Bahamian, in Motorboat’s honour,” he said.

Mr Pintard pledged his ministry’s support for such a scholarship, as well as his personal support.

“I will make a contribution, and I ask other Junkanoo enthusiasts and sponsors who support the art form of Junkanoo to join with us and ensure we memorialise him in multiple ways beyond 2018.”

Mrs Ferguson commended everyone for what they are doing to honour her late husband.

“I would like to thank all of you for everything you are doing for my husband. I know if he was here that he would appreciate and see the love and appreciation that is being shown to him,” she said.