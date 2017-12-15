Odd Distance Track & Field Meet All Set For Saturday

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) will kick off its new season when they host their annual Odd Distance Meet in the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium on Saturday.

The meet is slated to begin at noon and will be geared to athletes competing in unusual events that will be contested like the 50, 150, 300, 600 and 1200 metre races on the track and field events from a shorter approach in the case of the jumps and a standing position for the throws.

Following the meet, the BAAA takes a break for the Christmas holiday and is expected to resume competition in January as they prepare athletes for a number of events, including the CARIFTA Games that will be staged here for the eighth time in its 47-year history.

The Bahamas first hosted the top junior regional meet in 1976. It returned and was staged here again in 1978, 1981, 1984, 1992, 2002 and 2013.