Three American Women Held After Cocaine Discovery

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THREE American women were arrested at Freeport Harbour in separate incidents on Friday and Saturday after they were caught with a combined amount of $100,000 worth of suspected cocaine strapped on their bodies.
According to police shortly before 7pm Friday, a 60-year-old American female presented herself at a security checkpoint at the Freeport Harbour. When she was searched, she was found in possession of 2.5lbs of suspected cocaine taped to her waist with a street value of $25,000.
A day later, shortly after 5pm Saturday two women, both 39, of Pompano Beach, Florida, were also at a security checkpoint at the harbour when authorities discovered taped packages of suspected drugs on their bodies.
Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said the packages weighed a total of 9lbs, 9oz and have a street value of $75,000. She said both women were preparing to board a ferry to Fort Lauderdale.
In another incident, shortly before 10pm Friday, police in Abaco while on routine mobile patrol in the area of Oleander Street, Dundas Town, saw two males who ran on seeing the police.
Officers gave chase and captured one of the suspects who was found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana. He was arrested and taken into police custody.
Shortly after 10pm, officers of Rapid Response Unit while in the area of East Sunrise Highway in Grand Bahama arrested a 28-year-old male of Mayfield Park, who was found in possession of 10 plastic bags of suspected marijuana.
The suspects are all expected to be arraigned early this week.
Comments
jamaicaproud 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
Say no to drugs people.
Island_King 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
drugs and crime are a waste of time, 'i am too good for that!'
Socrates 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
glad to know we aren't the only ones smuggling.. reading the papers, you could get that impression sometime..
Porcupine 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Sometimes reading the papers, one could get the impression that drugs are actually the problem, and not our attitudes towards them. Humans are rather silly sometimes, eh?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Freeport is the leading human and drug smuggling and exporting capital of The Bahamas .... What a shame ................ brought about by the Government, GBPA, Chinese and Uncle Tom bosses like Miller & Rolle.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID