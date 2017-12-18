Three American Women Held After Cocaine Discovery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE American women were arrested at Freeport Harbour in separate incidents on Friday and Saturday after they were caught with a combined amount of $100,000 worth of suspected cocaine strapped on their bodies.

According to police shortly before 7pm Friday, a 60-year-old American female presented herself at a security checkpoint at the Freeport Harbour. When she was searched, she was found in possession of 2.5lbs of suspected cocaine taped to her waist with a street value of $25,000.

A day later, shortly after 5pm Saturday two women, both 39, of Pompano Beach, Florida, were also at a security checkpoint at the harbour when authorities discovered taped packages of suspected drugs on their bodies.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said the packages weighed a total of 9lbs, 9oz and have a street value of $75,000. She said both women were preparing to board a ferry to Fort Lauderdale.

In another incident, shortly before 10pm Friday, police in Abaco while on routine mobile patrol in the area of Oleander Street, Dundas Town, saw two males who ran on seeing the police.

Officers gave chase and captured one of the suspects who was found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

Shortly after 10pm, officers of Rapid Response Unit while in the area of East Sunrise Highway in Grand Bahama arrested a 28-year-old male of Mayfield Park, who was found in possession of 10 plastic bags of suspected marijuana.

The suspects are all expected to be arraigned early this week.