EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Culmer Slammed On ‘Dirty Illegals’ Slur.

The Tribune, December 14, 2017.

THE press statement suggests that the illegals have added to “dirty”, “shoddy” and unsanitary conditions Over-the-Hill - but maybe they just adapted to pre-existing conditions they already found there.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

December 16, 2017.