Anarchy On The Roads

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Is there a minister in charge of traffic? If so, where is he?

Every day after leaving my office and driving up Frederick Street to the junction with Shirley Street, the lights on Shirley Street turn red and after a short pause the light on Frederick Street turns green.

The traffic on Shirley Street still keeps going across the red light - up to eight cars I counted the other day.

This blocked the road on the corner and only one car on Frederick Street could get out before the light turned red.

I am sure this is a common occurrence at other traffic lights. I know for sure this happens at the Shirley and Marlborough Street junction.

There are plenty of policemen patrolling along Bay Street. Just take a few of these and place them at the intersections during busy hours.

If they take the numbers of the cars crossing on red and prosecute them, this should solve the problem and save some accidents.

No traffic policemen on the roads? Many divers have obviously never taken a driving lesson and god forbid they ever drive in the USA.

The number of cars I see driving very slowly in the fast lane on the duel carriageways and on occasion even parked to let someone out is incredible.

This not only totally disrupts traffic but potentially causes accidents due to drivers having to weave in and out of traffic.

There are many other rules of the road being ignored. Can the police please take some action on this?

AB

Nassau,

December 18, 2017.