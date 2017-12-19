Minnis: Get Out Or Secure Status

WHILE stating “too many” illegal immigrants are “taking” jobs from Bahamians, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night again urged undocumented migrants to leave the country by his December 31 deadline or apply for legal status.

Dr Minnis made the comments during an interview with a ZNS News reporter shortly after returning to the country after a trip to Washington, DC.

“Those who are here illegally, do the honourable, respectable thing and leave – or apply through the legal channel so that you can be matriculated.”

He also said, according to ZNS, Cabinet will discuss immigration matters when it meets today.

“We will concentrate especially on immigration and other matters related to immigration,” Dr Minnis said.

“There are too many individuals who are here illegally and taking jobs of Bahamians. They must be dealt with. I’m not saying you can’t stay, but there is a law and we are a society of laws – respect our laws, that’s all I ask.”

In early October, Dr Minnis made his first call for illegal immigrants to leave the country by the end of the year. Speaking in the House of Assembly at the time, Dr Minnis warned an aggressive pursuit and deportation will be the fate of anyone who does not comply.

Yesterday the prime minister also revealed Cabinet has approved an independent board that will oversee the granting of citizenship applications. This was something foreshadowed by Dr Minnis earlier this year.

“There are many outstanding . . . individuals who qualify for citizenship but Cabinet can’t deal with it in an expeditious manner that is necessary,” the Killarney MP said. “We recognise that. We have already established an independent board that will be functional in January. That board will be able to make those determinations quickly so that individuals can be matriculated into society very easily.”

He added: “We will do everything possible in a humane manner to ensure that you will receive what you should under the law.”

Dr Minnis also confirmed Immigration Director William Pratt will no longer hold that post as of January 1, 2018 and will be replaced by Clarence Russell, chief passport officer at the Passport Office.