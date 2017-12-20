Teen Shot In Abaco

POLICE in Abaco are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy with injuries.

On Monday shortly before 10pm, the teen was at a basketball court in Dundas Town, Abaco when he was approached by another male who shot him before fleeing on foot, police were told. He was transported to a nearby clinic where he was seen by a doctor.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Two 17-year-old boys of Dundas Town were arrested and are assisting police with their investigation into this matter.