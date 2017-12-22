Sunland Baptist Senior Boys Claim Championship Title In Orlando

THE Sunland Baptist Academy Stingers senior boys basketball team spent the beginning of their holiday vacation playing against international competition.

The Stingers claimed the championship title in the second annual Deep South Christian Christmas Classic, hosted in Orlando, Florida.

The Stingers defeated the Gateway Christian Academy Eagles in the title game led by tournament MVP Howard Burrows who scored a team high 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the finale.Joshua Cornish, an All-Tournament team selection, finished with 11 points and seven assists. Kobe Symonette also contributed with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Stingers advanced to the finals with a 61-59 win over Downey Christian School.

They featured a balanced scoring attack led by Burrows and his 14 points. Eudancel McPhee had a career high 10 points, Cornish chipped in with 10 points and Martie Davis provided a spark off the bench with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Stingers began the tournament with a 79-70 win over Conrad Academy in the semi-final. Marlin Desir led all scorers with a career high 26 points while Burrows added a double double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Cornish dished out a career high 11 assists and finished one point shy of a double double of his own with nine points. Martie Davis chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.

In game two, the Stingers won their most lopsided game of the tournament with a 64-40 win over Victory High School.

Symonette led the team with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Burrows added 10 points. Cornish chipped in with six points and four assists and Davis added eight points and seven rebounds.

Last December, the Stingers spent the holiday season participating in the 26th Annual Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic in Daytona, Florida.

They finished the tournament at 2-2 and lost to eventual champions Atlantic High out of New Jersey.