Davis: Discussion Needed On Marital Rape Laws

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday said while an “open and frank discussion” needs to be had in the country about marital rape, no “right thinking Bahamian” will accept that an individual should be “violated” or “abused” in “any form or fashion”.

Mr Davis, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 2017 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, said while marital rape is a “complicated issue” that has “cultural, legal and religious overtones” associated with it, the country has to “have a complete and honest discussion on that subject.”

“I think we all accept…I know no right thinking Bahamian will accept that a person should be violated or in any form or fashion be abused,” he said. “And once you accept that principle, then we move from there and work to decide how we arrive at the context of what is attempted to be achieved.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said he has no personal views on marital rape, adding the people will decide which direction the government takes.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Carl Bethel has said the government is currently making no moves to outlaw spousal rape.

The Ingraham administration aimed to criminalize all forms of marital rape in 2009 but the plan faced immense pushback and prompted uproar from religious leaders and many Bahamians. The Marital Rape Bill was ultimately shelved.