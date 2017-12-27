Former Bodybuilder Faye Rolle Recognised

FOLLOWING the hosting of the first Faye Rolle Classic in November at Loyola Hall, the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation made a presentation to the former bodybuilder at home over the Christmas holiday.

Brittany Hamilton, the treasurer of the federation, along with chief judge Charles Sealy and newly minted professional bodybuilder Jamiel Hamilton, made the presentation on behalf of the federation.

The classic, which was postponed from last year, was held to provide some financial assistance for Rolle to assist with her medical expenses.

Only a few competitors participated in the classic that saw Shakira Ferguson win the women’s bikini open, Tanya Cleare, the women’s physique open, Wellington Wallace, the men’s physique and Jimmy Norius, the men’s bodybuilding open.

During the show, Lakeisha Miller put on an exhibition performance for the crowd, which she attributed to Rolle, whom she met when she first came on the scene about 10 years ago. Miller was the latest female to earn her pro card this year.

A video presentation of Rolle’s career in bodybuilding and her rehabilitation was shown. Rolle’s daughter Latoya Rahming expressed her gratitude to the federation for their support of her mother.