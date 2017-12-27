0

Was Change Of Subject Deliberate?

As of Wednesday, December 27, 2017

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WAS it on purpose that Minister of State Legal Affairs raised the issue of Marital Rape?

In politics when things are going bad - raise a controversial issue and for certain Marital Rape is just that…the conversation has changed from being excessively critical of the Minnis Government to this rape issue which is totally a non-issue.

In English - Creole - French - Spanish or any language rape is understood. I don’t care what kind of relationship you are in, M-F; F-F-M-M, I don’t care.

The forcing on a person the act of sexual intercourse against their will is rape.

Move on, Bahamas, there are far more important issues.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

December 20, 2017.

