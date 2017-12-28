Aidan Carron, Loved And Lost Too Soon

TWO-year-old Aidan Roger Dupuch Carron, son of Mr and Mrs Robert Dupuch Carron, died in Baltimore, Maryland, on Christmas Eve after losing his long battle with cancer.
Aidan spent 515 days of his short life battling therapy-related Leukemia which was caused by treating the lethal auto-immune disease he acquired from vaccinations given when he was six-months-old.
Specialists at Miami Children’s Hospital and John Hopkins Childrens Hospital worked tirelessly with Aidan and his family to try and beat this highly aggressive Leukemia
On his second birthday, November 24, Aidan was discharged as an out-patient but sadly just a month later, at 8.24am on Christmas Eve he finally lost his battle for life.
Death came quietly Sunday morning. Aidan’s parents – Robert and Elizabeth – each held his hands, his mother stroking his brow while his grandmother, Tribune publisher Eileen Carron held his feet in her hands, the Gregorian chant playing quietly in the background.
Aidan’s mother Elizabeth said: “Aidan was an amazing child who lit up our lives every day. He was so brave and an inspiration to everyone who came into contact with him through his ordeal. In the end the battle just proved too much. We will forever carry him in our hearts.”
The family is still in Baltimore and a funeral date will be announced for later next week.
• For the full obituary see today’s Obits section.
Comments
Porcupine 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Condolences. As a parent, my heart goes out to you. I am sorry for your loss.
bogart 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Deepest sympathy. Words cannot express. May our Good Lord and Saviour grant strength and courage in this time of your heartfelt loss.
Gotoutintime 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Our prayers and our condolences on your loss.
TorontoGal 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
So sad at any time but at Christmas it is even harder to imagine a child leaving this world. My prayers go out to you at this difficult time.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
May the Angles come to meet him and present him to God the most high. his earthly family loved him. But God loves him more. He is in God's hands now. May these Truths give his earthly family comfort in these difficult days.
Pastor_Cedric_Moss 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Heartfelt sympathy to the parents and family. May you know the peace that only God can give during this difficult time. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Honestman 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Sincere condolences to the Carron family. So sad.
DillyTree 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
How heartbreaking for Aidan's parents and family. Sincere condolences.
John 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of young Aidan. Death is never easy.
truetruebahamian 22 minutes ago
So sad. My thoughts and condolences to the family.
