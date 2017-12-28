Govt Hired Staff Over $100k Limit

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRESS Secretary Anthony Newbold admitted yesterday the Minnis administration has hired people on contracts worth more than $100,000 per year.
In July, during his national address, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that as part of his government’s cost-cutting measures, there would “be no renewal of contracts for emoluments which exceed $100,000 per year.”
This, Mr Newbold said in a statement to The Tribune yesterday, does not mean the new administration won’t hire people above such a threshold.
“The government is systematically reviewing all the human resources needs, particularly the significant number of consultants hired by the former administration,” Mr Newbold said. “Unless there is a demonstrated need––and the person has the commensurate skill set that underlies their salary––the government is not renewing their contracts. Yes, the government has in exceptional cases hired persons and consultants at that level since taking office. These are in places where there is a clear need and market rate for the talent is simply at a premium level.”
Mr Newbold did not provide requested information on how many people hired on contract by the former Christie administration received emoluments of at least $100,000 and have either since had their contracts terminated or renegotiated.
During his July address, Dr Minnis also announced all government ministries would have their expenditure cut by ten percent.
“There will be no new public sector hiring at this time,” Dr Minnis said at the time.
Mr Newbold did not respond before press time yesterday to whether the government’s hiring freeze has remained in force.
“We must get our financial house in order,” Dr Minnis said during his address months ago. “We must reverse the arc of government deficit and debt… Unlike the former head of government, I will be extraordinarily more vigilant in ensuring that my ministers adhere to their budgets and to financial constraints.”
The Central Bank reported in October that the 2017-2018 first quarter deficit was down by almost $19 million compared to the same period last year.
“Underlying this development was a $17.1 million (3.2 per cent) decrease in total expenditure to $517.7 million, together with a $1.7 million increase in revenue to $452.2 million,” the report noted.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Roc wit doc lies. He is a stranger to the truth.
TalRussell 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Comrades, all governments lie but this Imperial 'red shorts' government does it in the spirit of knowing their deception will be found out. Just too many lies keep under da secrecy radar.
CatIslandBoy 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Tal and Birdie are symptomatic of the ills that infect our beloved Bahamas, and those who stand in the way of our "Forward Upward Onward Together" march. Your backwards thinking, with nothing positive to add to the discussion, should be condemned by all progressive Bahamians who realize that it is a new dawn in our country. We are not going back to yesterday. Birdie, if all you have to every news story is that Minnis lies, then you are more shallow than I suspect, and should sit small and watch as this administration get things done. Tal, I know, you are just a comedian who cannot be taken seriously.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
Catislandboy it is TRUE He did LIE. did you know the devil is the Father of lies. Lies have nothing to do with Forward upward onward . doc lies to much.
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Whats the only thing this guy has done successfully since becoming PM: lied.
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Rules don't apply to rulers and as you saw in the article they don't even have to answer our questions regarding past spending practices.
We are taxpayers. They are rulers. Our job is to get pregnant and produce more slaves to serve under the feet of their children.
CatIslandBoy 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
I guess you PLP incorrigibles dominate this page.
