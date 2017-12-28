Teenager Killed In Boating Tragedy

Video Aftermath of accident in Exuma

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 16-year-old boy was killed yesterday after a crane fell and pinned him to a boat in Exuma.

Police said shortly after 11am, the young man was "assisting with hoisting a sailboat (Lady Sonia) from the waters at the government dock in George Town when the crane that was being used snapped from the truck it was attached to, hitting the male and pinning him to the boat, which became submerged in the water."

Police said the teenager was rescued from the water and taken to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead. Another man was examined at the local clinic and was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

The teenager has been identified as Cameron Williams, 16. Police said he worked for a tow truck company. He was described as a sailing enthusiast. Among the photos of him that circulated online was one accepting an award from Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at a recent regatta event.

A Facebook page associated with Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper called the news "heart rending" and offered condolences to the young man's family.

"Our condolences also go out to the Exuma Sailing Club and the entire sailing community," the post said. "Cameron was a hard working young man, a well-behaved student and sailing enthusiast who was taken too soon. Exuma mourns Cameron's passing. We pray the strength of the Lord carries his family through this difficult time. We are also praying for the recovery of Harcourt 'Hacky' Rolle who was injured in the accident this morning."

The young man "sailed with Buzzy Rolle of Lady Sonia at the recent Best of the Best Regatta in Nassau," Mr Cooper's Facebook page said.

The Exuma-based Lady Sonia is well-known for its success in sailing competitions.