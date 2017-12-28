Union Welcomes Hotel Move

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRESIDENT of the Commonwealth Union of Hotel Services and Allied Workers (CUHSAW) Michelle Dorsette is pleased that progress is being made regarding the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort property in Grand Bahama.

Last Friday, the government announced the hotel owners had signed a letter of intent with Paul Wynn of the Wynn Group for the sale of the property, and that it was commencing formal discussions on a heads of agreement with the prospective buyer.



The government expects the matter will be concluded in the next 30 to 60 days. About 1,000 hotel workers have been unemployed since last October when the 1,200-room anchor hotel and casino closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

In response to the recent announcement regarding the LOI, Ms Dorsette, who represents the line staff at the resort, told The Tribune yesterday the union believes the government will do all it can to ensure the property is reopened as quickly as possible.

“The CUHSAW is pleased that the government of The Bahamas continues to aggressively work to put hundreds of hotel workers back on the job,” she said.

“As stated back in October, the union remains confident that the government will make every effort to ensure that Grand Lucayan is reopened in the shortest possible time, allowing hundreds of hotel workers to return to their jobs.”

Ms Dorsette said the hardworking and dedicated employees have endured much hardship since Hurricane Matthew one year ago.

She said as a result of the step forward in the sale of the Grand Lucayan, the union is hopeful workers will be able to return to normal work schedules soon.

The union president said that following formal discussions with the minister of labour she is satisfied that the rights of workers will be protected.

The Port Lucaya Marketplace is also seeing a pick-up in visitor traffic with the return of the Grand Celebration cruise ship to Grand Bahama on December 24.

Many cruise ship passengers were out walking and shopping at Port Lucaya, which was also significantly affected by the ship’s three month departure on hurricane relief duty in the southern Caribbean.

“We are very happy that the Grand Celebration is back and visitors are here again walking and shopping,” said vendor Gordon Higgs, a wood carver at Port Lucaya Marketplace.



In November, the government signed a contract with Bahamas Paradise Cruises for a second ship which will commence ferry service to Freeport in April.

