Minnis’ View

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Re: MINNIS: I DON’T HAVE A PERSONAL VIEW.
The Tribune, December 20, 2017.
IF smitten with jellyfish-itis, it doesn’t have to be all that difficult to make a personal decision, rather than just wait for an epiphany. When faced with seemingly weighty topics, such as the violent act of marital rape, some people just ask themselves: what is morally right & what is wrong here? (Others simplify it to ‘WWJD’). They then take a stand based on their honest answer….but take a stand they do!
KEN W KNOWLES, MD
Nassau,
December 26, 2017.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID