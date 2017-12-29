Minnis’ View

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: MINNIS: I DON’T HAVE A PERSONAL VIEW.

The Tribune, December 20, 2017.

IF smitten with jellyfish-itis, it doesn’t have to be all that difficult to make a personal decision, rather than just wait for an epiphany. When faced with seemingly weighty topics, such as the violent act of marital rape, some people just ask themselves: what is morally right & what is wrong here? (Others simplify it to ‘WWJD’). They then take a stand based on their honest answer….but take a stand they do!

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

December 26, 2017.