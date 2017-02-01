Court Hearing In Armed Raid Case

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for armed robbery appeared in the Supreme Court yesterday for a case management hearing.

John Augustin, 35, and his lawyer Ian Cargill appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs for an update in his case concerning a gunpoint robbery that occurred more than three years ago.

Crown prosecutor Stephanie Pintard indicated to the judge that the case was ready to proceed on March 6, the date fixed for trial.

Augustin is accused of the January 13, 2014 gunpoint robbery of Dwight Williams who was accosted of a Reebok gym bag containing $6,000 in cheques and $58,000 in cash, all of which are the property of Thomas Russell.

Augustin, who is on bail, has denied the allegations.